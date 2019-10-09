Beto O'Rourke to hold rally in Grand Prairie at same time President Trump holds event in Dallas

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and President Donald Trump will be holding dueling political rallies in North Texas next week.

O'Rourke announced on Wednesday that he would be rallying inside the Theatre at Grand Prairie at 6 p.m. on October 17.

He said his "Rally Against Fear" will confront what he called President Trump's hatred and divisiveness.

President Trump's rally will be held that same night at the American Airlines Center.