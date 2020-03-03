Beth Van Duyne wins Republican primary for US House District 24, while Democratic race appears set for runoff

In the 24th District, former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne easily won her Republican primary.

Van Duyne took the lead early on in the Republican primary and finished at the clear leader. She was endorsed by President Trump, who appointed her as the regional director of HUD in 2018.

But on the Democrat side, there will be a runoff on May 26 between Kim Olsen and Candace Valenzuela.

Olson, an Air Force veteran, ran for agriculture commissioner in 2018 and came within five points of defeating the GOP incumbent. Vote totals on Wednesday morning put her 13 points ahead of Valenzuela.

The seat is now held by retiring Republican Congressman Kenny Merchant, who has been serving since 2005.

Jan McDowell, who nearly beat Marchant in 2018, was back on the ballot but finished far behind Olson and Valenzuela.

