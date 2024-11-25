Where to find the best Christmas lights in Dallas-Fort Worth
Gather your family, grab some hot cocoa, and explore the best Christmas light displays across DFW. This list includes free attractions and festive events with admission fees:
Christmas Lights Show:
Dallas Zoo Lights
When: Nov. 22 – Jan. 5
Where: Dallas Zoo
What: Enjoy illuminated zoo animals, creative displays, and larger-than-life decorations. Perfect for kids and families.
Cost: Tickets start at $16.
https://www.dallaszoo.com/zoolights/#gref
Holiday at the Arboretum
When: Nov. 13 – Jan. 5
Where: Dallas Arboretum
What: Thousands of lights and elaborate decorations set the scene for this cherished Dallas holiday tradition. Activities and food add to the festive atmosphere.
Cost: Tickets range from $13 to $37, depending on age and time of visit.
https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/holiday-at-the-arboretum/
Lightscape
When: Nov. 22 – Jan. 5
Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden
What: Millions of lights transform the gardens into a magical, glowing winter wonderland. Seasonal treats and warm beverages are available for purchase.
Cost: Tickets range from $12 to $30.
Tianyu Lights Festival
When: Nov. 8 – Jan. 19
Where: Grand Prairie, Texas
What: Stroll through a magical forest filled with vibrant, handcrafted light displays. Food and drinks are available for purchase.
Cost: Admission ranges from $16 to $33, depending on the day. Parking costs $10 online or $15 onsite.
https://tianyuculture.us/dallas/
Drive-thru Christmas lights:
Burkman Holiday Home (Featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight)
Where: 3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco
Cost: Free.
Deerfield Christmas Lights
Where: West Plano, between Preston Road and Coit Road.
Cost: Free.
Highland Park
Where: Enter the neighborhood at Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road.
Cost: Free. Horse-drawn carriage rides are available for $175.
Karr Family Light Show
Where: 5901 Pacers Lane, Fort Worth (6–10 p.m.)
Cost: Free.
Lights on Trail Creek
Where: 4941 Trail Creek Drive, Fort Worth. Tune your radio to 99.9 FM for synchronized music.
Cost: Free.
Interlochen Christmas Lights
Where: Start at Randol Mill Road and Westwood Drive in North Arlington.
Cost: Free.
https://lakeinterlochentx.com/about/christmas-lights/
Southwestern Boulevard
Where: University Park, between Central Expressway and the Dallas North Tollway.
Cost: Free.
Timberhollow Circle
Where: A cul-de-sac in Lake Highlands with a "12 Days of Christmas" display. Surrounding homes are also decorated.
Cost: Free.
Vitruvian Park
Where: Vitruvian Park in Addison (Nov. 23 – Jan. 1)
Cost: Free.