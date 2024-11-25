Where to find the best Christmas lights in Dallas-Fort Worth

article

Gather your family, grab some hot cocoa, and explore the best Christmas light displays across DFW. This list includes free attractions and festive events with admission fees:

Christmas Lights Show:

Dallas Zoo Lights

When: Nov. 22 – Jan. 5

Where: Dallas Zoo

What: Enjoy illuminated zoo animals, creative displays, and larger-than-life decorations. Perfect for kids and families.

Cost: Tickets start at $16.

https://www.dallaszoo.com/zoolights/#gref

Holiday at the Arboretum

When: Nov. 13 – Jan. 5

Where: Dallas Arboretum

What: Thousands of lights and elaborate decorations set the scene for this cherished Dallas holiday tradition. Activities and food add to the festive atmosphere.

Cost: Tickets range from $13 to $37, depending on age and time of visit.

https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/holiday-at-the-arboretum/

Lightscape

When: Nov. 22 – Jan. 5

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden

What: Millions of lights transform the gardens into a magical, glowing winter wonderland. Seasonal treats and warm beverages are available for purchase.

Cost: Tickets range from $12 to $30.

https://fwbg.org/lightscape/

Tianyu Lights Festival

When: Nov. 8 – Jan. 19

Where: Grand Prairie, Texas

What: Stroll through a magical forest filled with vibrant, handcrafted light displays. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Cost: Admission ranges from $16 to $33, depending on the day. Parking costs $10 online or $15 onsite.

https://tianyuculture.us/dallas/

Drive-thru Christmas lights:

Burkman Holiday Home (Featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight)

Where: 3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco

Cost: Free.

Deerfield Christmas Lights

Where: West Plano, between Preston Road and Coit Road.

Cost: Free.

Highland Park

Where: Enter the neighborhood at Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road.

Cost: Free. Horse-drawn carriage rides are available for $175.

Karr Family Light Show

Where: 5901 Pacers Lane, Fort Worth (6–10 p.m.)

Cost: Free.

Lights on Trail Creek

Where: 4941 Trail Creek Drive, Fort Worth. Tune your radio to 99.9 FM for synchronized music.

Cost: Free.

Interlochen Christmas Lights

Where: Start at Randol Mill Road and Westwood Drive in North Arlington.

Cost: Free.

https://lakeinterlochentx.com/about/christmas-lights/

Southwestern Boulevard

Where: University Park, between Central Expressway and the Dallas North Tollway.

Cost: Free.

Timberhollow Circle

Where: A cul-de-sac in Lake Highlands with a "12 Days of Christmas" display. Surrounding homes are also decorated.

Cost: Free.

Vitruvian Park

Where: Vitruvian Park in Addison (Nov. 23 – Jan. 1)

Cost: Free.

https://visitaddison.com/events/vitruvian-park/