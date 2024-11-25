Expand / Collapse search

Where to find the best Christmas lights in Dallas-Fort Worth

By
Published  November 25, 2024 11:36am CST
Things To Do In Dallas
FOX 4
article

Gather your family, grab some hot cocoa, and explore the best Christmas light displays across DFW. This list includes free attractions and festive events with admission fees:

Christmas Lights Show:

Dallas Zoo Lights

A holiday tradition is back: Dallas Zoo Lights returns

The Dallas Zoo is now exploding with lights, lanterns, and new immersive experiences. FOX 4's Shannon Murray gives us an inside look at the festivities:

When: Nov. 22 – Jan. 5
Where: Dallas Zoo
What: Enjoy illuminated zoo animals, creative displays, and larger-than-life decorations. Perfect for kids and families.
Cost: Tickets start at $16.

https://www.dallaszoo.com/zoolights/#gref

Holiday at the Arboretum

12 Days of Christmas event returns to Dallas Arboretum

This year, Dallas Arboretum is celebrating '10 years' of it's celebrated '12 Days of Christmas' event. The tradition for many North Texas families returns tonight.

When: Nov. 13 – Jan. 5
Where: Dallas Arboretum
What: Thousands of lights and elaborate decorations set the scene for this cherished Dallas holiday tradition. Activities and food add to the festive atmosphere.
Cost: Tickets range from $13 to $37, depending on age and time of visit.

https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/holiday-at-the-arboretum/

Lightscape

When: Nov. 22 – Jan. 5
Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden
What: Millions of lights transform the gardens into a magical, glowing winter wonderland. Seasonal treats and warm beverages are available for purchase.
Cost: Tickets range from $12 to $30.

https://fwbg.org/lightscape/

Tianyu Lights Festival

Magical Forest Tianyu Lights Festival in Grand Prairie

Vibrant colors everywhere you look at the Tianyu Lights Festival... The spectacular festival has opened in North Texas and will close January 19th.

When: Nov. 8 – Jan. 19
Where: Grand Prairie, Texas
What: Stroll through a magical forest filled with vibrant, handcrafted light displays. Food and drinks are available for purchase.
Cost: Admission ranges from $16 to $33, depending on the day. Parking costs $10 online or $15 onsite.

Image 1 of 3

Tianyu Lights Festival

https://tianyuculture.us/dallas/

Drive-thru Christmas lights:

Burkman Holiday Home (Featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight)

Where: 3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco
Cost: Free.

Deerfield Christmas Lights

Where: West Plano, between Preston Road and Coit Road.
Cost: Free.

Highland Park

Where: Enter the neighborhood at Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road.
Cost: Free. Horse-drawn carriage rides are available for $175.

Karr Family Light Show

Where: 5901 Pacers Lane, Fort Worth (6–10 p.m.)
Cost: Free.

Lights on Trail Creek

Where: 4941 Trail Creek Drive, Fort Worth. Tune your radio to 99.9 FM for synchronized music.
Cost: Free.

Interlochen Christmas Lights

Where: Start at Randol Mill Road and Westwood Drive in North Arlington.
Cost: Free.

https://lakeinterlochentx.com/about/christmas-lights/

Southwestern Boulevard

Where: University Park, between Central Expressway and the Dallas North Tollway.
Cost: Free.

Timberhollow Circle

Where: A cul-de-sac in Lake Highlands with a "12 Days of Christmas" display. Surrounding homes are also decorated.
Cost: Free.

Vitruvian Park

Where: Vitruvian Park in Addison (Nov. 23 – Jan. 1)
Cost: Free.

https://visitaddison.com/events/vitruvian-park/