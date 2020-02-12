Expand / Collapse search

Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Mesquite on Friday

Published 
2020 Election
FOX 4
article

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a rally at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center on April 06, 2019 in Fairfield, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders will host a rally on Friday in Mesquite.

Sanders’ event will take place at the Mesquite Arena, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the candidate set to go on about 8 p.m.

It’s the first time Sanders will hold an event in Dallas County this election cycle. He visited Fort Worth last year for a campaign rally.

The rally will happen just days after Sanders’ narrow win over Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire primary. Sanders and Buttigieg effectively tied in the Iowa caucus.

The most recent poll of Texas Democratic voters in late January showed Sanders in second place, behind Joe Biden.

Early voting for Texas starts next Tuesday and the primary, part of Super Tuesday, is March 3.