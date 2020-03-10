Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden cancel primary night events due to coronavirus

Citing coronavirus fears, Bernie Sanders has canceled a Tuesday evening event in Cleveland. The cancellation comes amid six primaries where Sanders is hoping to obtain more delegates and the eventual Democratic presidential nomination.

FOX 8 Cleveland obtained a statement from the Sanders campaign:

"Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight. All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis."



Nina Turner, National Co-Chair of the Sanders Campaign, confirmed the cancellation.

Joe Biden also announced on Tuesday that his campaign would be cancelling a rally in Cleveland. The campaign released the following statement:



"In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled. We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days. Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this evening. Additional details on where the Vice President will address the press tonight are forthcoming."



Biden himself will still speak at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia Tuesday night where he will discuss his vision for America, rebuilding the middle class and reunifying the country.



FOX News contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.