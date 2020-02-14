Bernie Sanders holds rally in Mesquite Friday night

Democratic presidential frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in North Texas Friday.

Of all the candidates in the Democratic primary this year, it’s Sanders who usually attracts the biggest and most enthusiastic crowds. He’ll be at the Mesquite Arena, a venue with a seating capacity of 5,500.

Sanders is currently the Democratic front-runner. That fact is a source of concern for many in the party establishment who worry how a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist would fare against President Donald Trump in November.

But there is more good news for Sanders’ campaign that was just released Friday morning. The latest polls from the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune show he is the favorite among likely Democratic voters to win the Texas primary on March 3.

The poll shows him with 24%, followed by Joe Biden with 22% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 15% support. The other Democrats trail Warren.

Sanders is coming off a win this week in the New Hampshire primary. Before that, he finished in a virtual tie for first in the Iowa caucuses.

Another key contest in the Democratic race for president happens in Nevada in a week. The following Saturday is the South Carolina primary.

And then March 3 is Super Tuesday when 14 states including Texas will hold primary elections.

The doors at the Mesquite Arena open at 6 p.m. The rally gets underway at 7 p.m.