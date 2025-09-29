Father of five killed in hit-and-run after car runs out of gas on highway

The Brief Benbrook police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed 62-year-old Walter Brown Sr., a father of five, as he exited his car on the highway after running out of gas. Brown's family remembers him as a devoted man of faith. Investigators are looking for a red Chevy Silverado (2007-2013 model) that should be missing its right inner wheel wall, and are asking the public to contact police with any information.



Benbrook police are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a father of five as he exited his car on the highway after running out of gas.

What we know:

Police responded to several calls regarding a crash just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 6400 block of Southwest Blvd. Officers found an unresponsive man lying in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Walter Brown Sr. His family remembers him as a devoted family man who preached his faith and was dedicated to helping others. Family and loved ones gathered Saturday for Brown’s memorial service in Fort Worth.

What they're saying:

"It was just like boom, my uncle had called, and then my sister called me, and it just took the breath out of me," said Brown’s son, Marcus Brown. "To hear my sister crying on the phone and to hear her say dad passed away, it took everything out of me."

A witness told police that Brown had gotten out of his car after running out of gas on the highway. He was struck by a red pickup truck, which immediately sped off and fled the scene.

Hit-and-run suspect vehicle

What you can do:

Investigators are now working to locate the vehicle and driver. Police located parts at the scene and are asking the public for assistance.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a red Chevy Silverado (2007-2013 model). The truck would be missing a right inner wheel wall.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is urged to contact Benbrook police at 817-249-1610.