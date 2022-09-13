Beloved Wylie ISD teacher was victim of a murder-suicide, police say

article

The death of a Wylie ISD elementary school teacher has been declared a murder-suicide by Josephine Police.

Officers arrived at the house on Mallard Street just after Sunday night to find two adults dead from gunshot wounds.

Tuesday Josephine Police identified the pair as Lacie Moore and Brian Moore.

Detectives called Mrs. Moore was the "victim" in the shooting.

Lacie Moore taught 5th grade English and Language Arts at Davis Intermediate School. She had been with the school district since 2020.

In a statement, Wylie ISD said "Mrs. Moore positively impacted the lives of so many students, and we are heartbroken by the loss of this incredible teacher and even better person."

A vigil for Moore is being held at Davis Intermediate in Wylie Tuesday at 7 p.m.