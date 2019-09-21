Bedford police investigating after 72-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint

Bedford police are investigating an armed robbery in which a woman in her seventies says she was headed to work early one morning, when all of a sudden, there was a gun in her face.

The 72-year-old Carroll ISD bus driver is still shaken up from the incident that happened before the sun came up on Thursday.

Adrienne Harr said she was leaving for work at about 5 a.m., when she saw that she had a flat tire.

She parked at the bottom of her driveway and called AAA.

That's when Bedford PD says a man held a gun to her head and took her phone and wallet.

The victim said that her attacker was wearing a bandana over his face, and was wearing a tank top and black pants. She did not get a good look at his face.

Harr said the attack is not going to cause her to live in fear.

“He is not going to take my life away. He is not going to cause me to retreat in the house and not do the normal things I do,” she said.

The attacker later made two small purchases in Euless with Harr’s stolen card.

Police are looking for any doorbell surveillance video of the incident, but Harr said she spoke with neighbors, and they did not capture the attack on camera.