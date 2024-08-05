Bedford highway standoff suspect facing multiple charges including impersonating an officer
BEDFORD, Texas - A woman is facing multiple charges after a police standoff in the Fort Worth suburb of Bedford over the weekend.
According to the Bedford Police Department, officers tried to stop 34-year-old Shalunda Hayes for speeding in the express lanes of Highway 183 on Sunday afternoon.
Instead of pulling over, police said Hayes called Bedford dispatch and told them she had a gun in the car.
She eventually pulled over but refused to leave the vehicle for several hours.
A SWAT team eventually used tear gas to force her out of the car.
Hayes is now charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, impersonating a public servant, resisting arrest/search/or transport, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
She was transferred to the Tarrant County jail after being medically cleared by doctors.