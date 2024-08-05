Bedford highway standoff suspect facing multiple charges including impersonating an officer

article

A woman is facing multiple charges after a police standoff in the Fort Worth suburb of Bedford over the weekend.

According to the Bedford Police Department, officers tried to stop 34-year-old Shalunda Hayes for speeding in the express lanes of Highway 183 on Sunday afternoon.

Instead of pulling over, police said Hayes called Bedford dispatch and told them she had a gun in the car.

She eventually pulled over but refused to leave the vehicle for several hours.

A SWAT team eventually used tear gas to force her out of the car.

Hayes is now charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, impersonating a public servant, resisting arrest/search/or transport, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

She was transferred to the Tarrant County jail after being medically cleared by doctors.