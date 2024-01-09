Bedford firefighter back on the job after suffering heart attack during training session

A Bedford firefighter says being at the right place at the right time likely saved his life.

On August 17, 2023, firefighter and paramedic Daniel Stewart was in full gear training when he started to feel pressure on his chest.

Stewart went to the back of the ambulance and tried to do an EKG, when he realized that he was having a heart attack.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Source: Bedford Fire)

He alerted his colleagues and was rushed to the hospital, Texas Health - HEB.

"Seeing the look on their faces, I knew I was in trouble for sure and then, knowing in the back of your mind what I do for a living, I knew what the end result was going to be if we didn't do something quickly. It kind of made it a lot worse," said Stewart. "If I'd went into a room by myself and tried to shrug it off they would've found me dead."

His fellow firefighters performed life-saving measures and took him to the hospital.

Stewart's life was saved, and he was back on the job within a month.

He says he's thankful for the guys who jumped into action to help him.

"I'll always be in debt to them for what they did," Stewart said.

Since the incident, Stewart says he has changed to a low sodium diet and lost weight.

The firefighter is urging others to not ignore warning signs of heart trouble.



