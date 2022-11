An early morning fire in Bedford left 13 people without a place to stay.

A building caught fire near homes on Schumac Lane, and then spread to Donna Lane.

Fire departments from Colleyville, Hurst, Watauga and Haltom City battled the fire on Donna Lane. Euless, Bedford and Grapevine crews assisted on the fire on Schumac Lane.

No one was injured in the fires.

The Red Cross has been called to help the families affected by the fire.