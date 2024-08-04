Bedford police standoff with woman who refused to leave car closes portion of 183 for hours

article

Bedford police have reopened the eastbound lanes of State Highway 183 after what they called an "active police situation."

Police say they tried to pull over a woman who was speeding in the express lanes of 183.

The woman did not stop and called Bedford dispatch to tell them she had a gun in her car.

She eventually pulled over, but refused to leave the vehicle for several hours.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed from Brown Trail to Industrial Boulevard around 12:50 p.m.

Eventually, the SWAT team on scene deployed tear gas into the car and the woman was arrested after she got out.

The woman was taken to the hospital following the incident.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to be taken to the Euless jail once she is medically cleared.

The highway reopened at 3:16 p.m.