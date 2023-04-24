‘Bear-y’ fun afternoon: Group of bears spotted bouncing on trampoline in Connecticut backyard

One Connecticut resident witnessed an "unbearably" funny site when a group of bears was found enjoying a backyard trampoline at her residence earlier this month.

The video footage, taken by homeowner Olivia Germano on April 7, shows the five bears lounging and playing on the trampoline.

Germano uploaded the video to Facebook, where she said this was not the first time the group had paid her a visit.

"Another visit," Germano wrote.

But this isn’t the first time that bears were caught on camera doing amusing things in the wild.

Last month, a bear was filmed scratching its back outside a home in Asheville, North Carolina.

RELATED: That’s the spot: North Carolina bear enjoys scratching its back on tree in viral video

The video quickly went viral on social media, garnering millions of views on TikTok.

Then, earlier this year, the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) said a bear discovered a camera that the agency uses to monitor wildlife across Boulder Colorado’s parks.

RELATED: Bear takes about 400 selfies after discovering wildlife camera in Colorado

"Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies," OSMP wrote on Twitter, including a laughing emoji in the post.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.