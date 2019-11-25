Bear cub trapped in tree over tiger enclosure at Florida wildlife sanctuary

Officials at a wildlife refuge in Apopka have an action plan to encourage a bear cub to come down from a tree over a tiger pin, where it has been stuck for days.

The assistant director of the CARE Foundation says that if the bear does not come down from the tree by late Tuesday night, they will move one of their tigers out of its cage and into a different enclosure. The hope is that once the tiger is out of the cub's sight, it will finally come down and run back into the wild safely.

Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) officials are going to wait and see if the cub will come down from the tree on the property before they take any additional measures.

The cub is not a "resident" of the refuge but has found its way onto the tree over the tiger enclosure, where the two tigers "Daenerys" and "Tyrion" are housed. After being up there for several days, the bear is starting to get tired and restless, wildlife officials say. He is slumped over and is lower on the tree than it had been.

MORE NEWS: Woman attacked by bear in Central Florida neighborhood

Volunteer Kevin Rose said 300-pound Daenerys spotted the small stranger on Saturday.

"I knew because the tiger Daenerys kept walking over to me, walking back overlooking at the tree -- it happened three or four times. Eventually, I took the hint and walked over and saw the bear cub in the tree."

Advertisement

The founder and director of the refuge, Christin Burford, is concerned that the cub could fall, breakthrough a protective fence and bring harm to the animal.

"They [FWC] think the bear is going to come down when it's hungry enough and thirsty enough. But fear plays a big part of it and the little guy is obviously afraid of the tigers. The tigers know it's up there, so it's kind of a waiting game at this point," Burford said. "If he actually touches, makes contact in the area where the tigers are living, he could get bit."

MORE: Curious bear enters Florida home while owners are upstairs

She is worried the cub could become dehydrated, which is why she will be monitoring it overnight.

"I’ll come out a few times and check. Tonight’s gonna be cool, so I’ll have heat lamps and check on the other animals make sure they’re warm," she explained. "Try to make everything as quiet as possible for him."