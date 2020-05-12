‘Be the Hope’ campaign begins in Arlington

A heartfelt country song is part of a new effort to spread inspiration in Arlington and beyond.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson and businessman Paul Fulks used the phrase “Be the Hope” first with a flag display and signage.

Texas country singer Creed Fischer created a song and music video shortly after.

The whole campaign is designed to recognize frontline hospital workers and first responders.

“Self-isolation doesn’t mean you are isolated from the compassion of your family, neighbors or sense of community. I think that this song really helps bring out the value in that and it reminds people that we need to be intentional in our compassion,” Chief Johnson said.

Organizers want everyone to display an American flag from now until Memorial Day as a show of support for hospital workers.

They hope to have a website up and running soon.