Baylor University student tests negative for coronavirus

A student at Baylor University has tested negative for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (WMCPHD) announced that test results were negative on Monday, January 27. “This is very good news, and we are deeply grateful to our local and University health care providers and officials and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for their approach to this case, their proactive guidance and expertise and the compassionate care extended to our student while we awaited the CDC results,” said Sharon W. Stern, M.D., medical director for Baylor University Health Services.

On Friday, the WMCPHD reported that the student, who had recently traveled to China, had met CDC criteria for further testing and evaluation after being treated at an area hospital. While waiting for results, Baylor followed moved the student to an isolated room on campus with its own HVAC system.

That room was not located in a residence hall, according to Baylor University.

RELATED: Texas A&M student tests negative for coronavirus

“We continue to take this issue seriously and remain vigilant. Our prayers are with all those affected and for the doctors, nurses and other health officials who are working to understand and contain the virus,” Dr. Stern said. “At this time, we ask our campus community to continue to take action to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses.”



University officials stress that there are no other suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus within the Baylor community at this time.

Advertisement

For more information on the Coronavirus, visit the CDC's official website.