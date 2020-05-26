Baylor Scott & White to lay off 3% of its workforce due to COVID-19

article

Baylor Scott & White Healthcare System announced it will be cutting costs and jobs in response to the economic crash from COVID-19.

A spokesperson confirmed the healthcare giant will lay off or furlough more than 1,000 employees.

The company will also change the compensation model for physicians and temporarily reduce executives' salaries.

Baylor says around three percent of its workforce is affected.

When Baylor Healthcare merged with Scott & White in 2013, it became the largest not-for-profit health system in the state.