Bastrop County man arrested for murder of Houston couple in 2016

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force have arrested a Bastrop County man accused of murdering two Houston friends back in 2016.

Harvey Cyphers is charged with one count of capital murder and four counts of murder for the deaths of Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gisbon. The two were in town to attend the Urban Music Festival.

They dropped their stuff off at a friend’s house, went to the concert, and later met up with Cyphers, who was an old acquaintance. The trio was seen entering and leaving the Landing Club in East Austin, but when the friend they were staying with never heard from them, they called APD and reported them missing.

Police say the two seemed to have no reason to run away.

Three days later from when the two arrived in Austin, Taylor’s car was found in Houston. Police say abandoned with several of their items still inside, including blood.

After questioning Cyphers, police say they found inconsistencies in his story and got a warrant to search his home. That's when he admitted to owning several guns, despite being a convicted felon.

Cyphers had already been taken in custody by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for tampering with evidence in connection to the duo's disappearance, and according to the 2019 indictment Cyphers tried to alter and conceal blood, a car, cell phones, text messages, and other items - including corpses after a murder or assault has been committed.

Cyphers is currently being held at the Travis County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

