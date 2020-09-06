Baseball legend Lou Brock dies at 81

article

St. Louis Cardinals legend, Lou Brock, otherwise known as “The Base Burglar,” died Sunday, according to a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Brock had recently celebrated his birthday in June, turning 81.

The Cardinals Hall of Famer had battled a series of medical conditions, according to local reports, and was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow’s plasma cells, in 2017, according to FOX News.

Brock previously had a leg amputated five years ago due to complications from diabetes and suffered a stroke in 2018, according to the Associated press.

Brock was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985 after a 19-year career in which he stole 938 bases — a National League record until it was broken by Oakland Athletic’s Ricky Henderson in 1991.

After his playing career ended in 3,023 hits and then a record 938 stolen bases, Brock worked as an instructor in Cardinals camp and a broadcaster. He went to work as a base running consultant for the Minnesota Twins, who then went on to win the World Series in 1987.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.