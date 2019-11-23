Balloon release held to remember Allen H.S. student killed at Plano house party

article

Friends and family of Marquel Ellis Jr. were at Allen High School Saturday morning to hold a balloon release to remember the 16-year-old who was fatally shot at a house party in Plano last weekend.

Hundreds of people took part in the ceremony, and shared their memories of Ellis, who had dreams of playing college football.

This came a day after Allen High School players and fans honored him during the team's playoff game against Rockwall.

Ellis was murdered on Nov. 16. Investigators believe teenagers were at a short-term rental house for a party. After a group got kicked out, they went to get a gun and then fired into the home.

Ellis was the only one hit by the gunfire. He was rushed to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Two teenagers are now charged with murdering Ellis. Christian Hill, 18, turned himself in to Plano police on Thursday, and 17-year-old Kemond Smith was arrested earlier this week.