Texas bald eagle's nest 'illegally destroyed;' suspect wanted

article

Federal officials are searching for the person who destroyed a bald eagle’s nest in North Texas last year.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the nest was in a tree on private property on West Lamberth Road in Sherman.

Game wardens verified the nest in February of 2023 and observed two bald eagles using it.

A few days later, they got a call about the active nest being "illegally destroyed."

Destroyed bald eagle nest, USFWS

A photo shared by the Wildlife Service shows the tree holding the nest had apparently been chopped down at the base.

Bald eagles are a protected species, so disturbing their nest or eggs is a crime punishable by fines and up to a year in jail.

The Wildlife Service is now offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Related article

Tipsters can call the agency’s office in Fort Worth at 817-334-5202.

They can also remain anonymous by calling the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-792-GAME.