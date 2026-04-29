Balch Springs Police Chief arrested, charged with DWI

The Brief The Police Chief of the Balch Springs Police Department was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Brazos County. An arrest affidavit says Hurley was seen hitting a "no parking" sign with his truck before displaying signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test. Balch Springs PD says Hurley was not on city time or a city vehicle when he was arrested.



Brent Hurley, the Police Chief of the Balch Springs Police Department, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in College Station this week.

Brent Hurley

Balch Springs Police Chief arrested

What we know:

On April 29, a College Station Police officer witnessed Hurley hitting a "no parking" sign with his truck before entering a bar.

An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4 states Hurley told the officer he had had multiple beers at a Texas A&M baseball game and local restaurants prior to hitting the sign.

Hurley said he had been driving his son and friends to a hotel before returning to pick up more of his son's friends.

The affidavit states Hurley displayed multiple signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test and was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Records show Hurley was booked into the Brazos County Jail on April 29 and has bonded out of jail.

Brent Hurley (CTSY: Balch Springs Police Department)

What they're saying:

The Balch Springs Police Department says an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Balch Springs PD also says Hurley was not on city time or in a city vehicle at the time of the incident.