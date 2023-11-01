Balch Springs dump truck crashes into building

Balch Springs Police are working to figure out what caused a dump truck to crash into a building.

Police say the dump truck was headed eastbound on Lake June Road near Hickory Tree Road when the truck suddenly veered off the road.

The truck then struck a nearby food truck and collided into the Beverage Corner building.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Courtesy: Christina Monroy)

The driver, who is a city employee, was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

A person inside the building received minor scratches, but refused medical treatment.

The cause of the crash is pending.

The building has been "red tagged," meaning nobody is allowed to go inside at this time.