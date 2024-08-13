Back to School: Fort Worth ISD among 29 districts starting school on Tuesday

More North Texas students are headed back to the classroom.

There are 29 school districts starting on Tuesday, including the Fort Worth Independent School District.

MORE: Back to School News

Fort Worth ISD welcomes around 70,000 students and more than 5,000 teachers.

Superintendent Angelica Ramsey plans to greet some of them at an elementary school in northeast Fort Worth.

"Students, we’re so excited. All the preparation your teachers and your principals have done, they are so ready to see your faces. And we’re just excited. We love you and can’t wait for the first day of school," she said.

Some students in the district can look forward to free dinners this year.

Food supplier Sodexo is working with Fort Worth ISD to offer meals to students who take part in after-school enrichment programs.

Other large districts starting on Tuesday include Plano, Richardson, Carroll, and Prosper ISDs.

A whopping 95 more districts start on Wednesday.

Ready 4 School

Image 1 of 18 ▼

Good Day wants to see your first day of school photos!

Visit fox4news.com/ready4school to upload pics. Please include a name and city.

We'll share some of our favorites on TV as we celebrate the start of the new year.