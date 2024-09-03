Baby among 3 injured in Everman rollover crash
EVERMAN, Texas - Three people, including a 10-month-old baby, were thrown from a pickup truck after a rollover crash in the Fort Worth suburb of Everman.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Monday afternoon on Everman Parkway between Christopher Drive and Race Street.
The baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The other two people had serious injuries.
"We really care about our community here in Everman, and when something happens to one of our citizens, we all feel it. And this was a very tragic accident," said Officer Cliff Thrasher with the Everman Police Department.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police said the roads were wet at the time.