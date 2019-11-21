Authorities seize more than 100 animals inside double-wide trailer in Collin County

article

More than 100 animals were seized from a “reprehensible” living situation inside a double-wide trailer in Collin County, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

The dogs, cats, and a bearded dragon were taken from the trailer located in the 17000 block of Sanjeev Lane in Nevada.

Deputies helped the SPCA of Texas and Collin County Animal Services serve the search and seizure warrant.

The seized animals are in the custody of the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, where they will be evaluated and cared for until a civil custody hearing is held.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with a criminal investigation into this case, but no charges have been filed at this time.