Authorities investigating shooting in Dallas County that left a man seriously injured
article
Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies and Hutchins police are looking into a shooting Friday night that left a man in serious condition.
Investigators said a fight between two men in a parking lot along Dowdy Ferry Road, south of I-20, ended in gunfire just before midnight.
The shooter fled in a dark colored vehicle.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
No further details have been released.