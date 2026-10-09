Aubrey man arrested for secretly recording woman at Frisco gym, child pornography

The Brief 38-year-old Eli Rodriguez has been charged with invasive visual recordings and possession of child pornography. The victim in the case has filed a lawsuit against Planet Fitness, saying she wasn't told she was being recorded. Rodriguez could face up to ten years in prison if convicted.



Police arrested an Aubrey man after he allegedly secretly recorded a woman at a Frisco gym.

What we know:

Officers arrested 38-year-old Eli Rodriguez on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Police discovered multiple videos of a woman, referred to as Jane Doe, on the suspect’s phone in various stages of undress, with some recordings dating back to 2024.

Officers also discovered child pornography on Rodriguez's phone.

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed how many files were found or whether there are additional victims tied to the case.

We also do not know if the files were distributed in any way.

What's next:

Rodriguez faces charges of invasive visual recording, a state jail felony, and possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

Under Texas law, a state jail felony carries a potential punishment of 180 days to two years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. A third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Jane Doe is suing Planet Fitness. She says Planet Fitness never reached out to her after police discovered the recordings.

The lawsuit accuses the franchise company operating the Frisco gym of negligence. The filing cites seven previous incidents of illegal secret recordings taking place at other Planet Fitness locations dating back to 2014.

What they're saying:

Jane Doe said the experience left her feeling violated and alarmed, particularly because Planet Fitness never reached out to her after police discovered the recordings.

"I definitely thought it would be private and definitely a safe space and never would have thought that my rights would have been violated in this way," she said. "I was shocked, and I was a little angry and definitely violated. And I also found out that it wasn't just one video of myself; that there were multiple in various states and dress, and it was really alarming."

Her attorney, Rogge Dunn, argued that past incidents across the country should have prompted company-wide safety changes years ago.

"We're not dealing with a mom and pop. We're dealing with a nationwide chain that should know better. They have the money, they have the resources, and they have the people to prevent this type of unauthorized secret videotaping," Dunn said. "Number one, warn users that this can happen. Number two, you know you have a problem, so institute security procedures, monitoring, watch out for suspicious activities."

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case or similar incidents is urged to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting FRISCOPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411) or through the Frisco PD app.