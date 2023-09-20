Second minor dies in Ellis County ATV crash

A second minor has died after a crash involving a truck and an ATV in Ellis County over the weekend.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of a 14-year-old Ayden Randle of Waxahachie who was riding in the ATV on Saturday. The teenager died at the hospital on Tuesday.

12-year-old passenger Wyatt Randle, Ayden's brother, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the teens were riding on a Polaris ATV Sunday evening near the intersection of Boz Road and Greathouse Road in Ellis County.

The ATV’s 16-year-old female driver failed to stop at a stop sign prior to the crash, DPS officials said.

The driver and another 14-year-old girl were also taken to the hospital. Two 70-year-olds, a man and a woman, in the pickup truck were also transported for medical attention.

"These ATVs aren’t meant to be operated on roadways," said Sgt. Lockridge. "They’re a lot of fun we all enjoy using them, but they’re just not meant to be on roadways."

The crash is still under investigation. DPS has not said if anyone will face charges.