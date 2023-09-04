Delta flight from Atlanta returns to sender after passenger suffers diarrhea 'biohazard' on plane

article

A Delta pilot allegedly had to make an emergency landing back to the origin city when a passenger's loose bowels spread throughout the plane. A supposed snippet of the pilot's call was shared on social media.

Delta Flight 194 was on its way from Atlanta to Barcelona Friday evening. The group left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport just before 8:30 p.m.

FlightAware shows the typically eight to nine hour flight ended six hours early. They were back on the ground by 10:40 p.m.

"It's just a biohazard issue," the pilot could be heard saying over the radio in the snippet. "We've had a passenger who had diarrhea all throughout the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."

Delta did not confirm the diarrhea detail, but issued the following statement to FOX 5:

"Delta flight 194 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue. Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."