At least 4 injured in shooting at Fort Worth park

At least four people are injured in a reported shooting near a Fort Worth park Sunday evening.

Police were called out just after 6:30 p.m., for a shooting call in the 4500 block of Burk Road, near Village Creek Park.

Fort Worth police have not released details about what happened, as they are continuing to investigate.

But MedStar confirmed they transported three people to the hospital, and are with a fourth injured person at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.