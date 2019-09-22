At least 2 deaths reported following I-35 crash in Burleson

At least two people are dead and several others are injured after a crash on I-35W in Burleson.

The crash involved multiple vehicles in the 2500 block of S. I-35W, near exit 32.

Two helicopters were called to transport victims.

One person was trapped when first responders arrived.

Two people were pronounced dead following the crash, and several more were injured. The exact number of people injured is not yet known.

North and southbound lanes of I-35 are closed while crews work to clear the scene.