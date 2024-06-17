Asphalt roller stolen in Dallas, sheriff's office says

article

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a stolen asphalt roller.

The roller was taken from Jefferson Boulevard in Dallas sometime between May 25 and 27.

The sheriff's office says they believe it was taken by three male subjects in a white truck with a broken right taillight pulling a trailer with a broken right taillight.

Another light-colored vehicle is also suspected to be involved.

(Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

The asphalt roller is orange and has "HAMM HD14 R7B DISTR. 4 #40763" written on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Texas Auto Theft Task Force at 214-653-3430.