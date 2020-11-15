As Trump refuses to concede, Biden's transition team remains in limbo

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to say he will not concede the race for president.

A week ago, Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the election, but his transition team has not been able to get the government resources post-election.

So far, no major court ruling has gone in favor of the President.

As he refuses to concede, key resources continue to hang in the balance for the Biden transition team.

This weekend, Trump supporters continued their claims the election was "stolen" and "rigged."

In Dallas, the chair of the Texas Republican Party led a rally on Saturday.

“They will not be able to take the election from us, we the people, at this moment in time,” one person said at Saturday’s rally.

Advertisement

Sunday, Trump sent a flurry of tweets about the election, saying, "I concede nothing" and claiming the election wass rigged, added that "we will win."

“The concession, although not required by the Constitution by the president, it’s a situation where we can see some problems in the transition that may occur,” explained Eric Cedillo, clinical professor of law at SMU.

This combination of pictures created on November 4, 2020 shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump speaks during election n Expand

While the concession of an election is only a formality, transition funds continue to be held up.

The agency in charge of authorizing the transition has yet to officially recognize Biden as the winner.

This means his staff won't have access to resources traditionally provided to the president-elect.

“It becomes more concerning that our national security team and the president-elect and the vice president-elect don't have access to those threat assessments, intelligence briefings, real-time information about our engagements around the world,” said Jen Psaki, who is a senior advisor on Biden’s transition team.

Cedillo explained what happens if the transition continues to be held up.

“[Biden] may have to file a lawsuit if it comes down to that, I hate to see that happen, but it’s always a potential for something like that, if necessary,” he said.

President Trump said he will continue to fight the election results in court.

So far, there have been no substantial proof of widespread voter fraud.

“The President lost by tens of thousands of votes in some of these states he’s contesting, so realistically, is monumental in terms of the possibility of anything moving,” Cedillo added.

Most of Trump’s tweets Sunday were flagged by Twitter. An action some have called censorship of the president.

Cedillo said Twitter’s actions are legal.

“They are not being denied, they are not being taken down, so it’s a situation where they are only being warned this may be false,” he said.

Biden has not directly said they will take any legal action. He’s set to have another press conference on Monday.