As COVID-19 numbers improve, Fort Worth ISD optimistic in-person classes could resume soon

As COVID-19 infection rates stabilize in Tarrant County, Fort Worth ISD administrators are optimistic the district may be able to return to in-person classes sooner than later.

For now, the district is still planning to start virtually after Labor Day.

According to officials from the city and the district, things are looking good right now. However, they’re cautiously looking to see if the area has another spike in cases and hospitalizations after Labor Day weekend.

“We are optimistic. We’re encouraged by some of the trends we see in the public health metrics. Positivity rate, cases per week, hospitalizations. We’re looking for a specific combination of metrics that will compel us to return to in-person instruction,” said FWISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner.

According to data presented in Tuesday’s city council work session, Fort Worth is seeing fewer people getting infected every day and more are recovering and testing negative for COVID-19.

Demand for testing has also dipped with just over half of the city’s 9,000 saliva COVID tests used to test people so far. But city officials caution it may be too early to rush back to in-person just yet and are closely watching infection rates as Labor Day weekend approaches.

“We think between the holiday and schools getting back in session, people travelling for the holiday, we will see an uptick in the amount of viral activity come mid-September,” said Brandon Bennet, with Fort Worth Code Compliance. “And of course we’re very concerned we start getting into flu season in October.

The district isn’t slated to return to in-person classes before Oct. 5, but district leaders say they could consider an earlier start if COVID numbers remain low.

In the meantime, the district is getting ready for virtual classes by distributing more than 42,000 Chromebooks and 21,000 hot spots to students and investing $19 million into technology since last spring.

City and school leaders say connectivity continues to be an issue with approximately 33 percent of Fort Worth residents without internet access. It’s the third highest among cities in Texas behind Dallas and Houston.

“We need a long-term solution in Tarrant County as a whole to this broadband situation so that all zip codes, everybody in this city has access,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “It’s really been pointed out that the digital divide is even more than we all realized.”

The district says they’re also monitoring other nearby school districts that have had to shut down schools due to COVID-19 cases. They’re hosting a virtual town hall on the return to school Sept. 15.