Aryan Brotherhood of Texas member sentenced after repeated rape of child

article

The Brief A Collin County man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Cody Wayne McCollom, 37, is a confirmed member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. County officials say he groomed, drugged and repeatedly raped a 14-year-old girl.



A Collin County man who was convicted of "grooming, drugging, and repeatedly raping" a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, according to the Collin County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

Aryan Brotherhood of Texas member sentenced

The backstory:

Cody Wayne McCollom, 37, of Princeton, is a "violent repeat offender and confirmed member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas."

During the trial, jurors learned that McCollom had already served time for multiple aggravated robberies in Bexar and Nueces counties. He was paroled in the spring of 2022, and county officials say he reconnected with the 14-year-old victim, and began supplying her with illegal drugs.

Court documents show that in January 2024, he sexually assaulted the child in Anna, Princeton, McKinney, and Melissa.

Officials say in June 2024, the child told her mother about the abuse, who immediately contacted the McKinney police.

During the punishment phase, jurors learned that McCollom had joined the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas while in prison and remained an active gang member after his release.

Sentencing:

Due to his prior felony convictions, McCollom faced 25 years to life in prison. The jury sentenced him to 60 years, which must be served day-for-day without the possibility of parole.

What they're saying:

"McCollom groomed and drugged a vulnerable 14-year-old, then raped her again and again across our county," said Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis. "Thanks to the victim’s courage and the outstanding police collaboration across multiple cities, this violent gang member has finally been held accountable. He will never hurt another child again."