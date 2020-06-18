Art museums reopening soon in Fort Worth

A touch of class returns to Cowtown with the opening of two of its famed art museums.

The Amon Carter Museum will be the first of the three major museums to reopen to the public Friday. Then the Kimbell Art Museum reopens Saturday and The Modern opens on July 1.

When the Kimbell opens Saturday, the staff wants people to feel safe. Capacity will be limited to 50% in each gallery and guests will be required to wear a mask.

Guests should also bring their own device and headphones. Audio tours will be available through the Kimbell app.

The “Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces” special exhibit was open for just two weeks before the museum was forced to close in the spring. It will stay for a while longer.

The collection features 17th century Renaissance and baroque paintings from Italy. Many of them are classics and easily-recognized, iconic pieces.

Curator Geeom Kientz talked about how special it is to have the work in Fort Worth. He said it’s rare for the collection to leave the museum in Naples.

“We have masterpieces by very famous artists like Caravaggio for instance or Titan... two Titan’s, one Raphael,” he said. “It’s quite an exceptional occasion, quite a historic occasion I would say because those pieces are the best of really one of the most important museums in Italy – the Capodimonte Museum in Naples. It’s a national museum and it’s full of treasures. And for a normal exhibition it would have been difficult to get one of those pieces and we got 40 of them. So that explains how important it is.”

The museums reopened earlier this week to members.