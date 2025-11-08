Arson arrest made in fire that killed woman, dog in White Rock area
WHITE ROCK, Texas - A suspect has been arrested in a White Rock area fire that's been investigated as a homicide since October.
The fire resulted in the death of an elderly woman and a dog.
White Rock fatal fire arrest
The latest:
Lamont Richardson, 30, was arrested Friday on a charge of arson of habitation.
Richardson was arrested in Stearns County, Minnesota, and booked into the Stearns County Jail.
Fire investigated as homicide
The backstory:
Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said a woman and her dog died in an RV fire just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
The fire happened in the 10300 block of Eastwood Dr. DFR units were called to the area after a 911 call was made.
Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from an RV parked next to a house.
Featured
The RV was destroyed by the fire and the one-story home was damaged.
The two people inside the home were able to escape and were not injured.
The incident was deemed a homicide on Oct. 22.
What we don't know:
The identity of the woman has still not been released.
The Source: Information in this update came from the Dallas Police Department.