Arson arrest made in fire that killed woman, dog in White Rock area

The Brief A suspect has been arrested in connection with a White Rock-area fire that killed an elderly woman and her dog in October. Lamont Richardson, 30, was taken into custody in Minnesota and charged with arson of habitation. The Dallas fire, which destroyed an RV and damaged a nearby home, has been investigated as a homicide since Oct. 22.



White Rock fatal fire arrest

The latest:

Lamont Richardson, 30, was arrested Friday on a charge of arson of habitation.

Richardson was arrested in Stearns County, Minnesota, and booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Fire investigated as homicide

The backstory:

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said a woman and her dog died in an RV fire just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The fire happened in the 10300 block of Eastwood Dr. DFR units were called to the area after a 911 call was made.

Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from an RV parked next to a house.

The RV was destroyed by the fire and the one-story home was damaged.

The two people inside the home were able to escape and were not injured.

The incident was deemed a homicide on Oct. 22.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman has still not been released.