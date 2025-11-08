Expand / Collapse search

Arson arrest made in fire that killed woman, dog in White Rock area

By
Published  November 8, 2025 8:27pm CST
White Rock
FOX 4
article

Lamont Richardson

The Brief

    • A suspect has been arrested in connection with a White Rock-area fire that killed an elderly woman and her dog in October.
    • Lamont Richardson, 30, was taken into custody in Minnesota and charged with arson of habitation.
    • The Dallas fire, which destroyed an RV and damaged a nearby home, has been investigated as a homicide since Oct. 22.

WHITE ROCK, Texas - A suspect has been arrested in a White Rock area fire that's been investigated as a homicide since October. 

The fire resulted in the death of an elderly woman and a dog. 

White Rock fatal fire arrest

The latest:

Lamont Richardson, 30, was arrested Friday on a charge of arson of habitation. 

Richardson was arrested in Stearns County, Minnesota, and booked into the Stearns County Jail. 

Fire investigated as homicide

The backstory:

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said a woman and her dog died in an RV fire just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The fire happened in the 10300 block of Eastwood Dr. DFR units were called to the area after a 911 call was made.

Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from an RV parked next to a house. 

The RV was destroyed by the fire and the one-story home was damaged.

The two people inside the home were able to escape and were not injured.

The incident was deemed a homicide on Oct. 22. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman has still not been released. 

The Source: Information in this update came from the Dallas Police Department. 

