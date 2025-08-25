Arrest made in fatal Dallas carjacking, 22-year-old facing capital murder charges

article

A man has been arrested and charged with capital murder after a deadly carjacking in Northwest Dallas on August 18.

Fatal Carjacking Arrest

Dallas Police say 22-year-old Rocky Mejia Jr. was arrested on Aug. 22 in connection with the case.

The backstory:

According to the arrest affidavit, at 2:15 a.m. on the 18th, 34-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez Esparza was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Jones Creek Apartments in the 3200 block of Lombardy Lane in Dallas. Police say he was video chatting with his girlfriend.

Police say the girlfriend heard someone say "get out of the vehicle" in Spanish.

The girlfriend then heard Hernandez Esparza say, "Wait, I live here," in Spanish.

The girlfriend told police she couldn't see him on video chat and believes the phone fell. She then heard a physical scuffle and a gunshot, and saw something reflective on the video chat screen. The video chat then ended.

The girlfriend then called another person who lives at the apartment complex. That person went outside and saw Hernandez Esparza lying unconscious on the ground and called the police.

Dallas Police arrived at 3:31 a.m., according to the arrest affidavit.

Dallas Fire Rescue took Hernadez Esparza to the hospital, and he was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m.

The investigation led police to find Hernandez Esparsa's vehicle on August 20, around 2 a.m. Police believe the vehicle was used in or connected to aggravated robbery offenses in Dallas and Plano. The license plate had been switched.

Detectives were able to use surveillance video and databases to connect the crime to Mejia.

What's next:

Mejia is booked into the Dallas County Jail. He is facing charges of capital murder and is being held on a $504,000 bond.