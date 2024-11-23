Arrest made in connection to Highland Park High School threat

article

A student has been arrested after allegedly making social media threats against Highland Park High School.

The district's police chief, Mark Rowden, sent an email to parents about the arrest.

In it, Rowden says Highland Park ISD is legally limited in what they can release because the incident involved a student.

"Please encourage your children to be mindful about what they are putting online," wrote Chief Rowden.

The chief calls the threats "serious actions" and says disciplinary and potentially criminal consequences will always be applied.

Highland Park ISD schools will be closed due to the Thanksgiving break next week.