Arlington police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting on Saturday night.

Salton Drive deadly shooting

What we know:

Arlington police were called to the 7800 block of Salton Drive shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Police found a 20-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday.

Investigators say the victim was shot by his roommate before the suspect drove away.

The vehicle that the suspect used was found abandoned.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington police.

What we don't know:

The suspect and victim's names have not been released by the police at this time.

The circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation.