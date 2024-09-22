Arlington senior living home fire sends 3 to hospital

article

Three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at an Arlington senior living community.

The fire happened late this morning at Arlington Plaza Sky Active Living.

Firefighters say there was a fire on a balcony and lots of smoke throughout the building.

Because some of the residents needed help getting out, the department declared it a three-alarm fire to get extra firefighters on site.

"There's 86 people here, walkers, scooters. We needed the manpower to get them out just because the building did become pretty full of smoke," said Lt. Adam Evans, with Arlington Fire.

Firefighters say there were no serious injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, but they do not have an exact cause at this time.

The Source Information in this article comes from Arlington Fire and FOX 4 crews at the scene.




