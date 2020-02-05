Arlington sales tax increase likely headed to voters

article

People in Arlington may be asked to raise their own taxes.

The city council is talking about a proposed sales tax increase that comes up next week, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

It could be on the May 2 ballot and would raise Arlington’s sales tax by a quarter-point from 8 to 8.25 percent.

That matches most other cities and is the highest allowed by law in Texas.

The city said it might also provide some property tax relief.