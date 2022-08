article

Someone in Arlington is a millionaire after hitting the jackpot in the 'Texas Two Step'.

The $1.75 million winning ticket was purchased at the Quick Trip on Industrial Boulevard in Euless.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four white ball numbers (4, 11, 17, 33) and the Bonus Ball (9) in the drawing held on Aug. 8.

The winner opted to stay anonymous.