Arlington police shoot, kill man with knife during mental health call

The Brief Arlington police shot and killed a 56-year-old man in emotional distress who lunged at officers with a large knife. Officers safely rescued a family member before the shooting occurred. The man’s identity has not yet been released, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending a review.



Arlington police officers shot and killed a man who lunged at officers with a knife while suffering a mental health crisis.

What we know:

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday after officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of West Lovers Lane. That’s just south of Interstate 30, north of West Pioneer Parkway.

Family members told police the 56-year-old man was in a state of emotional distress and threatening to take his own life.

Police said the responding officers heard the man yelling and learned that a family member was in the room with him. They immediately got the family member out, but then the man got upset and pulled out a large knife.

"The officer gave the man multiple verbal commands to drop the knife, but he did not comply. The man then moved towards the officer, still holding the knife. The officer fired his service weapon multiple times, striking the man," Arlington police said in a statement.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the name of the man who died.

What's next:

All of the officers involved will be placed on routine administrative leave while the shooting is reviewed by the department.