Arlington police sergeant arrested for family violence

article

An Arlington police sergeant turned himself in on Monday to face family violence charges.

Sgt. Frank Vacante was accused in a domestic assault incident that happened on Bardin Greene Drive on Dec. 15.

The Arlington Police Department said Vacante has been employed by the department for 12 years and was assigned to the Support Operations Bureau.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave following the incident.

On Monday, Vacante was booked into the Tarrant County jail on a charge of assault – family violence/impede breath circulation.

The police department said he will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations.