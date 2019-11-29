Arlington police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

Police in Arlington are working to identify the driver who fled the scene of a crash early Friday morning which resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man.

Officers learned of the crash at about 2:30 a.m., when they were called about a person on the ground on the shoulder of the road in the 3500 block of E. Division Street.

The 29-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found that he would have been struck by a vehicle that was eastbound on Division St.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call crash investigator Joe Shipp at 817-575-8602. You can also contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS to remain anonymous.