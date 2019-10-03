Arlington police say abandoned newborn 'doing great physically'

After a newborn was found abandoned near a dumpster last month, Arlington police are showering that baby with love.

APD, along with the medical staff at Medical City Arlington, held a baby shower Wednesday for the newborn police have nicknamed Jason.

Jason was found inside a suitcase next to a trash compactor at an apartment complex near Pioneer Parkway and Highway 360 last month.

When paramedics arrived, Jason wasn’t in good shape. But Police Chief Will Johnson shared on Twitter that he is doing much better.

Related: Newborn found near dumpster at Arlington apartment complex

Baby Jason will be placed in foster care after he is released from the hospital.

Police are still looking for his mother.