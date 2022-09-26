Arlington police recruit dies during training exercise

The Arlington Police Department is mourning the death of a recruit officer who unexpectedly collapsed during training on Friday.

Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy was participating in defensive tactics training with other recruits on Friday, when he told the training staff he was not feeling well.

He left the exercise and sat down with a member of the training staff. Shortly after, he collapsed.

Training staff began performing CPR on Kennedy, and he was rushed to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday.

Marquis Kennedy (Source: Arlington Police)

The official cause of death is unknown at this time.

"Our hearts are broken," said Arlington Police chief Al Jones. "Recruit Kennedy had a bright and promising future as a police officer. On behalf of the Arlington Police Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family and our profound gratitude for his service to the City of Arlington."